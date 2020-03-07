|
NASTUNY, BERYL DOREEN Born December 20, 1937, in Winnipeg, passed away peacefully at the age of 82, on February 26, 2020, in Mississauga, with her family by her side. Though she was many things for many people, Beryl was best known as "mom" or "grandma" and was always proud to celebrate the achievements of her kids and grandkids. She was well known for her talent in the kitchen, hosting many family dinners throughout the years and sharing her incredible cookies with family and friends alike. When she wasn't trying out new recipes, she enjoyed knitting and cross stitching. Beryl is lovingly remembered by her husband of 60 years, Michael; cherished daughter Cathy (Greg) and son Ken (Diane); grandchildren Jessica (Marcos), Andrea, Luke, Kiera and Natalie; sisters Gail (Jerry) and Bev; and niece and nephews. Cremation has taken place and a celebration of life will be held at a later date. Donations may be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation.
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 7, 2020