HATCH, BERYL GRACE Peacefully at Hallowell House on Friday, January 24, 2020, Beryl Hatch (nee Griffin) passed away at the age of 89. Beloved wife of the late Ronald William Frederick Hatch. Loved mother of Janet Gerry and her husband John of Ameliasburgh and David and his wife Stacey of Bloomfield. Dear grandmother of Kristine (Robert), Neil (Melanie), Spencer and Jesse and great-grandmother of Madeleine and Rylynn. A celebration of Beryl's life will be held on Sunday, February 23rd at the Baton Rouge Steakhouse, 520 Progress Ave., Scarborough from 2 to 4 p.m Memorial donations to the Salvation Army Picton Corps would be appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to the Whattam Funeral Home, 33 Main St., Picton, ON. whattamfuneralhome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 1, 2020
