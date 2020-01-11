|
GRAHAM, BERYL (nee MILBURN) 96, of Toronto, died January 4, 2020, at Leaside Retirement Home. She died peacefully in her sleep. She was born on October 23, 1923, to Charlie and Jennie Milburn in Mountville, New Brunswick. Beryl married Harry Graham and they had three children, Sandy, Frank, and Mary. They have predeceased her and Beryl has been reunited with them. Beryl was one of many siblings. Gurney, Russell, Dale, Norma, and Jean have passed away. She is survived by: Thelma, Phyllis, Shirley, Marelyn, and Margaret. She worked very hard as a homemaker and never retired from that job. In that roll, she loved to bake chocolate chip cookies, make pork tenderloin, tuna fish sandwiches, and chicken soup. If you came into her kitchen, you felt welcome. She lived for 42 years in Don Mills on Hatherton Crescent, and her neighbours were very supportive of her. Beryl continued into her late life to fondly recollect her early time growing up in Hopewell Cape, New Brunswick, especially the Rocks. Prior to the stroke, she would visit New Brunswick frequently to catch up with her sisters and their family. Beryl is survived by her grandchildren: Amy O'Neil, Graham O'Neil, Sunshine O'Neil, Mike Hillmer, and Nicole Hillmer. Great-grandchildren: Dakota, Jasmine, Savanna, and Cameron Cherry; Ava Jane Bespflug Hillmer, Amelia and Thomas O'Neil, Daryl Brown, Holly, Larry and Megan Simons. And great-great-grandchild, Emma Jane Brown. At the request of Beryl, she has asked that you get together in your own way to celebrate her life. She felt funerals would inconvenience others. Memorials or donations may be made to any charity that you support. Beryl was a lover of life, and really enjoyed getting together with other people and having visitors. Her last years were not her best, but she continued to be herself throughout. Beryl had many sayings in her repertoire, To answer any of life's vexing questions: "God knows, but he ain't telling" To those at her dinner table: "do you want more…" To those she loved: "I love you a bushel and a peck, and a hug around the neck." The twinkle in her bluest of eyes, her smile, and her generous way with others will be dearly missed.
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 11, 2020