PARADIS, Beryl Maureen (nee BROOKS) In Loving Memory Born, 1929, in Lewes, England. Died on August 22, 2020, Toronto, Canada. Beryl (91) passed peacefully at home. Beloved wife of Paul for 64 yrs. Cherished daughter of Min and Ted Brooks (Deceased). Loving mother of Jennifer (Brian) and Susan. Cherished Nanny to Lauren, Andrea, and Kai. Loving sister to Betty (James, Deceased) Beryl found her calling as a nurse and began her career as an RN, specializing as a midwife. In 1955, she looked across the Atlantic for adventure, and along with her sister, boarded a ship bound for Montreal, Canada. She continued her nursing career at the Montreal General. Caring for others was her life's work, and she did so with grace, patience and love for all. Beryl met Paul and married in November, 1956. Together, they built a wonderful life for themselves and their daughters, first in Montreal, and later, in Toronto. Beryl continued her work as a nurse at the Toronto General and completed her nursing career by attending to the elderly in a local care home. Beryl's modest nature would not have recognized the qualities she is best remembered for, but her compassion, kindness, listening ear, graceful heart, and resilience of spirit are indelible imprints in the hearts of those touched by her love. In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to the Dorothy Lei Hospice.



