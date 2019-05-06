LALONDE, BERYLE BEVERLEY (nee BROCK) February 23, 1938 - May 4, 2019 Surrounded by family, Beryle passed away peacefully shortly after a severe stroke. Beryle will be sorely missed and remembered by her daughter Daphne, her sons Darren and Bradley (Penelope), her grandchildren Victoria, Bronson, Brandon, Alyssa and Ashley, late husband Charles (2007) and sons Daniel (2017) and Raymond (2018), and by many extended family and friends. Beryle was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother and friend. Family meant everything to her and she would do anything to make us all feel loved, happy and special – she treated her friends the same way. Beryle was the ultimate mom, homemaker, scrap booker, picture taker and gardener – she had the greenest thumb. Beryle was the most kind-hearted, beautiful and generous soul – she always found the positives in everyone and everything. Her desires were simple – for her family to be happy and healthy; to make everyone feel loved and special; and to make everything she touched beautiful! In memory of Beryle, donations can be made to any charity that helps kids go to camp. A Memorial Service celebrating her life will be held on Wednesday, May 8th at 11:00 a.m. at the Richmond Hill Chapel of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 108 Briggs Avenue, Richmond Hill, Ontario, L4B 3J5. Arrangements entrusted to MARSHALL FUNERAL HOME, Richmond Hill.
Published in the Toronto Star on May 6, 2019