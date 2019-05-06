Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for BERYLE BEVERLEY LALONDE. View Sign Service Information Marshall Funeral Home 10366 Yonge Street Richmond Hill , ON L4C 3B8 (905)-884-1062 Obituary

LALONDE, BERYLE BEVERLEY (nee BROCK) February 23, 1938 - May 4, 2019 Surrounded by family, Beryle passed away peacefully shortly after a severe stroke. Beryle will be sorely missed and remembered by her daughter Daphne, her sons Darren and Bradley (Penelope), her grandchildren Victoria, Bronson, Brandon, Alyssa and Ashley, late husband Charles (2007) and sons Daniel (2017) and Raymond (2018), and by many extended family and friends. Beryle was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother and friend. Family meant everything to her and she would do anything to make us all feel loved, happy and special – she treated her friends the same way. Beryle was the ultimate mom, homemaker, scrap booker, picture taker and gardener – she had the greenest thumb. Beryle was the most kind-hearted, beautiful and generous soul – she always found the positives in everyone and everything. Her desires were simple – for her family to be happy and healthy; to make everyone feel loved and special; and to make everything she touched beautiful! In memory of Beryle, donations can be made to any charity that helps kids go to camp. A Memorial Service celebrating her life will be held on Wednesday, May 8th at 11:00 a.m. at the Richmond Hill Chapel of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 108 Briggs Avenue, Richmond Hill, Ontario, L4B 3J5. Arrangements entrusted to MARSHALL FUNERAL HOME, Richmond Hill.

