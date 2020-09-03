1/
Bessie Eva HARRISON
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bessie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
HARRISON, Bessie Eva (nee ROBERTSON) Betty peacefully passed away on Monday, August 31, 2020 at 84. Beloved wife of the late James. Loving mother of Denise (Vince) Cudia and the late Paula (Don) Houghton. Cherished Nana to Leigh (Becky), Daniel, Matthew (Christina) and Bryant (Jamey). Great-grandmother to Logan, Charlotte, Noah, Finley and Elliotte. A special thanks to all the doctors, nurses and support staff for their excellent care at Scarborough General Hospital - Palliative Care. A private ceremony has taken place. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Scarborough Health Network Foundation - General Site Palliative Care Unit. www.etouch.ca

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on Sep. 3, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved