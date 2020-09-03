HARRISON, Bessie Eva (nee ROBERTSON) Betty peacefully passed away on Monday, August 31, 2020 at 84. Beloved wife of the late James. Loving mother of Denise (Vince) Cudia and the late Paula (Don) Houghton. Cherished Nana to Leigh (Becky), Daniel, Matthew (Christina) and Bryant (Jamey). Great-grandmother to Logan, Charlotte, Noah, Finley and Elliotte. A special thanks to all the doctors, nurses and support staff for their excellent care at Scarborough General Hospital - Palliative Care. A private ceremony has taken place. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Scarborough Health Network Foundation - General Site Palliative Care Unit. www.etouch.ca