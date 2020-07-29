AIKENHEAD, BETH Hilda Beth Aikenhead passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, on Sunday, July 26, 2020 at Providence Healthcare, Toronto. Beth was 96, born May 19, 1924, daughter of the late Robert and Hilda Evans. She was predeceased by her 3 brothers Glenn, Ian, and Rolph. Beth had 2 daughters: Leona, and Sue (David), and was blessed with 5 grandchildren: Annette (Dave), Wesley (Kerri-Ann), Kenneth (Lisa), Scott (Dawn), and Nicodemus (Ioana); and 4 great-grandchildren Kellybeth, Daniel, Cara, and Donovan. In 2013, Beth was bestowed the Queen Elizabeth II Diamond Jubilee Medal for her distinguished service to the community, recognizing her tireless work for more than two decades at Glen Rhodes United Food Bank, her beloved church. She also volunteered her summers cooking for the Ryde Lake Summer Camp. Beth never spoke unkindly of any soul and accepted with simplicity all that came her way, showing us how to age gracefully and with dignity. She always watched the ball games, and always had a jigsaw puzzle on the go. Many thanks to the staff at Chartwell Avondale where she lived for the last few years, and Providence Healthcare for their kind and compassionate care over the last months of her life. Beth requested that any memorial donations be made to a local food bank. A graveside service will be held to honor Beth at 1:30 p.m., July 30th, at Resthaven Cemetery, 2700 Kingston Rd., Scarborough.



