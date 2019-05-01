WOOD, BETH ALZINA (nee JOHNSTON) A resident of Wallaceburg, passed away at the Chatham-Kent Health Alliance, Sydenham Campus, Wallaceburg, on Sunday, April 28, 2019, at the age of 81. Beth is the daughter of the late Herbert and Irene Johnston of New Toronto. Beloved wife of the late Donald Wood. Loving mother of Karen Saunders (Wayne) and Kevin Wood. Cherished grandmother of Ashley Adams (Neil), Sarah Prevett, Carter Prevett and great-grandmother of Noah, Brooklynn and Nevaeh. Dear sister of Kenneth Johnston (Rita), Wanda Ward (Ray) and the late Dawn Johnston, Faye Bellamy and Glenn "Butch" Johnston. She will also be missed by her nieces and nephews. Beth's family would like to extend a special thank you to Care Partners and Bayshore Home Health for their care and compassion. A private graveside service will take place at Grand Valley Union Cemetery, Grand Valley, Ontario. Arrangements entrusted to the HAYCOCK-CAVANAGH FUNERAL HOME, 409 Nelson Street in Wallaceburg. If desired, remembrances to the Lung Association may be left at the funeral home at 519-627-3231. Online tributes may be left at www.CavanaghFuneralHome.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on May 1, 2019