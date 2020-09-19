WITHAM, Bette Patricia (nee Colville) September 7, 2020 Passed away peacefully on Monday, September 7, 2020 at Victoria Manor, Lindsay Ontario at the age of 96. Bette was the beloved wife of William (Bill) Witham (predeceased May 2020) for 73 years. Loving mother of Alex (Patricia), Richard (Audrey) and Susan (Bruce). Proud grandmother of Christopher (Magda), Corey (April), Aaron (Megan), Samantha (Robert), Brenna and Mariah (Lindsey). Delighted great grandmother of Tyler and Lucas. Sister to Jim Colville deceased (Lorraine), Donna (Doug Slatter, deceased) and Marilyn (Cecil Horton, deceased). Aunt to Diane, Glen and Don Horton; Carol, Barb and Greg Slatter; lifetime "aunt" to Ken Clark (Sydney) and Janet (Chummer), Laura (Daniel) and Heather (Peter) Farina; and cherished matriarch to many other extended families. Predeceased by her parents Kathleen Maud (nee Smith) and Alexander Ruff Colville. Bette's strong belief in family was a result of losing both her parents at the young age of eleven. She and her brother Jim spent the majority of their year living in Toronto with their aunt and uncle, Ina and Len Smith, whom Bette called Mom and Dad. Her summer was precious as she was also united with her sisters, Donna and Marilyn, at the cottage in Irondale known as Joy Boy Inn. Bette spent every summer there raising not only her own three children but welcoming many other families to enjoy the pleasures and responsibilities of a rustic cottage life. The selfless example set by Len and Ina and the communal experience of Joy Boy Inn greatly influenced Bette. From this basis, she lived a life of patience, inclusion, resilience, ingenuity, courage and good humour from which many people benefitted. Bette graduated from Malvern Collegiate, where she met her future husband Bill and earned her teaching degree from the University of Toronto. She taught in Nobel, Ontario and then was married in 1947 after which Bette devoted her life to her husband, children, Joy Boy Inn and to her beliefs. Bette lived her faith and she participated in church life wherever she and Bill resided. She was especially active at St. Paul's Anglican Church during her 56 years of living in Lindsay. She was a founding member of the St. Francis Bible Group; a member and president in St. Paul's ACW; a lay pastoral visitor, a Lay Delegate to Synod; a member of the Outreach Committee, a church lector and was involved in many of St. Paul's special activities. Bette was a member of the Order of St. Luke and was active in Cursillo. In the summer, she also attended and taught Sunday School at St. John's Anglican Church, Irondale. Bette's special gift was her sincere and warm hug that she believed was a basic human need. When anyone would thank her for something, she would say she would take her "payment" in hugs. The "firm foundation" of Bette's life was shaped by selflessness and sacrifice. All who knew Bette were blessed by her exceptional generosity, ability to listen, her care and concern. The family would like to extend their sincere gratitude to the dedicated staff at Victoria Manor. In keeping with Bette's wishes, cremation has taken place. A memorial service will be held at a future date. For those wishing to do so, donations can be made in memory of Bette to a charity of their choice. Condolences and favourite memories can be shared at www.mackeys.ca