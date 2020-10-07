BETTINA GARERI

GARERI, BETTINA On October 3, 2020, at the age of 91, Bettina was reunited with Francesco, her soulmate and beloved husband of 70 years. Cherished by her children Joe (Joana) and Nick (Lillian), her grandchildren Frankie (Enza), Joey (Ursula), Stephanie (Scott), Michael, Christopher (Daniela), Jonathan and Elizabeth, her great-grandchildren Alessia, Joseph, Olivia, Leo, Sonny, James, Sebastian, Gabriel, Lila and Ruby. Sadly missed by her brother Sam Sgro and sister-in-law Teresa Sgro and their children Nick (Anna) and Mario (Angela) and great-nephew/niece Andrew and Samantha, and her many cousins, especially Lela. Bettina will always be remembered for her caring, kindness and the great undying love that she had for her family. The family extends heartfelt thanks to her dedicated caregivers at Villa Colombo (Toronto), especially Zeni and to the eighth-floor nurses and doctors at Humber River Hospital for making her final days as comfortable as possible. Bettina always felt that flowers belonged with nature; so, in lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to benefit either Villa Colombo or Humber River Hospital. Because of serious concerns and restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic, a private funeral will take place with a Celebration of Life to be held at a future date.