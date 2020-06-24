ALLEN, BETTY AILEEN (nee LeFEAVER) Our mom passed away suddenly, on Friday evening, June 19, 2020, at the Alexander Muir Retirement Home, Newmarket. She was healthy and smart. 93 years young and gave up her license just in October. She was a feisty, loyal and loving woman, and we have been unable to touch or be with her in 4 months. We were so close to giving her the hugs we all so badly needed. Together again, with her beloved husband John Allen (2011). Loving mother of Bill Allen (Brenda), of Madoc, and Diane (Ian MacDonald), of Keswick. Predeceased by one son, Bob Allen (1976). Cherished grandmother of Neil Allen (Elsie), Scott Allen (Amanda), Kayleigh MacDonald and Calum MacDonald. Great-grandmother of Abigail, Ethan, Evan, Alexander and Aubrey Ann. Predeceased by her siblings, Jean Tremayne, Olga Pugh and Charles LeFeaver. Betty will be greatly missed by her nieces, nephews, family and many close friends. To the Alexander Muir Retirement Home and also the Paramedics in attendance, for all of your wonderful care, support, and compassion, thank you. Due to coronavirus restrictions, a private family service will take place at the M.W. Becker Funeral Home, 490 The Queensway S., Keswick, on Saturday, June 27, 2020. If desired, donations made to The War Amps would be appreciated by the family. You may leave remembrances at mwbeckerfuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on Jun. 24, 2020.