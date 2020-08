BOYCE, Betty Aileen (nee WATERS) A life measured in memories Betty passed away July 30, 2020. She passed peacefully in her sleep at 94 years. Predeceased by her husband Henry. Survived by her children, Terry and her husband Cullen, Scott and his wife Michelle. Survived by her grandchildren, Matthew, Christopher and Nicole and great-grandaughter Lola. Rest in peace, you were well-loved and are truly missed.



