ANDERSON, BETTY Died April 11, 2019. Predeceased by daughters Margaret Anderson, Sue Munnoch and Sara Anderson. She is mourned by her husband Bill, her grandchildren: Kenneth Dow, Barbara Chicago and Victoria Munnoch, great-grandchildren Samantha Abel, Breanne and Mathew Chicago. The last of her family line from their arrival in Saint John in the early 1780s, she was the daughter of Percy and Pearl Kinsman. An avid curler, knitter, bridge partner, cook and family nurturer, she will be missed by all who have shared her company in Saint John, Toronto and Goderich. Funeral services will be held at St. George's Anglican Church (87 North Street, Goderich) on Tuesday, April 16, 2019. The visitation will begin at 11:00 a.m. with the service at 12 p.m. with reception to follow, in the church. Those wishing to recognize Betty's life with a charitable donation are invited to contribute to Huron Residential Hospice (37857 Huron Road, Clinton, ON). You are invited to sign Betty's online book of condolences at www.mccallumpalla.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 14, 2019