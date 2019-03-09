Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for BETTY AYAKO NAGATA. View Sign

NAGATA, BETTY AYAKO (nee USAMI) Passed away peacefully in her sleep at home on Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at the age of 88. Fondly remembered by daughter Carolyn Miura (Rick) and son Gary Kiyoshi Nagata (Akemi), granddaughters Kaylin and Kristen Miura and siblings Kay Mende, Mary Usami and Kenneth Usami. Betty was predeceased by her husband Stoney and her brother Frank Usami and sister Shirley Takagi. She will be missed by many nieces and nephews and extended family and friends. Special thanks to caregivers Lorraine and Nikki and staff at Retire At Home. Betty's long and full life will be celebrated in a private family service. Gifts in her memory can be made to the Alzheimer Society or the Japanese Canadian Cultural Centre.

