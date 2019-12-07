BEALLOR, BETTY It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Betty Beallor on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at Mackenzie Health. She will be forever in our hearts and our minds, and greatly missed. Loving mother of Zane Beallor, Michael Beallor, and Elaine Low. Dear sister of Sam Sherman, and Lillian Cohen. Devoted grandmother of Christopher Low, Aaron Beallor and Melissa Beallor, and Jonas Beallor and Jessica Schnoll. Devoted great-grandmother of Kyle, Shay, and Kori. At Benjamin's Park Memorial Chapel, 2401 Steeles Avenue West, Toronto (3 lights west of Dufferin) for service on Sunday, December 8, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Interment in the Community section of Pardes Chaim Cemetery. Shiva at 473 Highcliffe Drive, Thornhill. Memorial donations may be made to Baycrest Foundation, 416-785- 2875.
Published in the Toronto Star on Dec. 7, 2019