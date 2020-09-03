1/1
BETTY CAPOTOSTO
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share BETTY's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
CAPOTOSTO, BETTY November 12, 1920 – August 31, 2020 Passed away peacefully, with her son at her side, on August 31, 2020, at Villa Colombo Nursing Home. She is survived by her son Michael (Sharon) and her grandsons Christopher Timmins and Ryan Capotosto. She will also be missed by her sister-in-law Pauline Lupo, and many nieces and nephews. Betty was predeceased by her husband of 67 years, Guido, and her siblings Frances (Carl), Louis, and Jim (Carol). The family would like to express their deep gratitude for the compassionate care that Betty received at the Villa Colombo. Private funeral service will be held. Condolences can be left at www.rskane.ca

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
R.S. Kane Funeral Home
6150 Yonge Street
Toronto, ON M2M 3W9
(647) 556-5461
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by R.S. Kane Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved