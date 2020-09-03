BETTY CAPOTOSTO

CAPOTOSTO, BETTY November 12, 1920 – August 31, 2020 Passed away peacefully, with her son at her side, on August 31, 2020, at Villa Colombo Nursing Home. She is survived by her son Michael (Sharon) and her grandsons Christopher Timmins and Ryan Capotosto. She will also be missed by her sister-in-law Pauline Lupo, and many nieces and nephews. Betty was predeceased by her husband of 67 years, Guido, and her siblings Frances (Carl), Louis, and Jim (Carol). The family would like to express their deep gratitude for the compassionate care that Betty received at the Villa Colombo. Private funeral service will be held. Condolences can be left at www.rskane.ca