BETTY ELAINE DALZIEL
DALZIEL, BETTY ELAINE (nee ARCHIBALD) January 26, 1946 - November 13, 2020 Retired employee of Bell Canada Passed away at Brampton Civic Hospital, Betty Elaine Dalziel, at the age of 74 years, loving wife of the late Bruce Edwin Dalziel. Beloved mother of Steven Dalziel. Dear sister of the late Nancy and Ray Dolson. Dear sister-in-law of Don and Gail Dalziel, Muriel and Brian (deceased) Smith, John (deceased) and Jo Ann Dalziel, Marlene and Lorne Newton. Fondly remembered by many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews. Steven wishes to express his appreciation to Caledon Fire, York EMS, Peel EMS, Caledon OPP and Brampton Civic Emergency for exhausting every effort to help Betty. Your care and compassion will never be forgotten. Due to the global pandemic a private family service was held at the Egan Funeral Home, 203 Queen Street S. (Hwy. 50), Bolton (905-857-2213) on Wednesday morning, November 18 at 11 o'clock. Interment Laurel Hill Cemetery, Bolton. If desired, memorial donations may be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation of Ontario. Condolences for the family may be offered at www.EganFuneralHome.com

Published in Toronto Star on Nov. 21, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Egan Funeral Home
203 Queen Street South
Bolton, ON L7E 2C6
(905) 857-2213
