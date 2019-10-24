Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for BETTY ELAURA LAWSON. View Sign Service Information Pine Hills Cemetery and Visitation Centre 625 Birchmount Road Scarborough , ON M1K 1R1 (416)-267-8229 Obituary

LAWSON, BETTY ELAURA 1932- 2019 It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Betty Elaura Lawson on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at Mackenzie Regional Health Care in Richmond Hill, at the age of 87. Loving wife of the late George Lawson. Betty is survived by her daughter JoAnn, her son Daryl (Cynthia), her son-in-law Paul, and her 7 grandchildren. Predeceased by her daughter Kimberley Sinnott, grandmother of the late Alex Ramsay and her brothers Verner, Eric and Sidney. She will always be remembered as a loving mother who cared greatly about her children and grandchildren. Family and friends will be received at Pine Hills Cemetery and Funeral Centre (625 Birchmount Rd., Scarborough, 416-267-8229), on Saturday, October 26, 2019 from 1 to 2 p.m. Funeral Service will be held at 2 p.m. with interment to follow. Memorial donations may be made to the Kidney Foundation or your charity of choice would be appreciated by the family.



