GRACE, BETTY ELEANOR (nee THOMPSON) December 11, 1925 – March 6, 2020 Betty Grace died peacefully at Chartwell Wenleigh at the age of 94, with her beloved husband George at her side. They were married for 65 years. Betty is survived by her husband George Grace, her sister-in-law Irene Thompson, and nieces and nephews Miles Thompson (Linda), Judy Green (Dale), David Grace (Chris Long), Barbara Keaveney (Brian), Marjorie Appleton (Ted), Patricia Arges (Michael), Tim Grace (Deirdre), Allen Armstrong, and their families. Betty was born in Toronto and spent her entire working career at Bell Canada in Toronto. Betty was devoted to her husband George, and particularly enjoyed spending time with him golfing, travelling, sailing on Lake Ontario and at their cottage on Musselman's Lake. Many thanks to the staff at Chartwell Wenleigh for their care and attention in Betty's final years. Visitation at Paul O'Connor Funeral Home, 1939 Lawrence Avenue East, Scarborough, on Wednesday, March 11th, from 6-8 p.m. and on Thursday, March 12th, at The Church of St. Jude (Wexford), 10 Howarth Avenue from 10 a.m. until the time of the Service at 11 a.m. Followed by a reception at the church. Interment at Pine Hills Cemetery will follow the reception. Donations in Betty's honour may be made to The Church of St. Jude (Wexford) Memorial Fund, 10 Howarth Avenue, Toronto, ON, M1R 1H4 (416-755-5872).
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 10, 2020