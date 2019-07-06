BARDEAU, BETTY EVELYN November 23, 1935 - June 25, 2019 Passed away peacefully surrounded by her family at Brampton Civic Hospital on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at the age of 83. Cherished mother of Beverley Myers (Rick) and Terry Bardeau (Liz). Loved Nanny of Laurel and Douglas Myers. Much-loved sister of Audris Knisley-Daub. Predeceased by her parents Marion and Tom Downey, husband Earl, son Douglas and brothers James Downey (Adele), Gordon Downey (Perry), Gary Downey (Pat). Betty will be sadly missed by her many friends, nieces and nephews. A celebration of Betty's life will be held on Saturday, July 20th from 1-3 p.m. at the In Memoriam Life Celebration Centre located at 633419 Highway 10, Mono. Words of remembrance taking place at 1:30 p.m. In memory of Betty, donations to the Salvation Army, Red Cross or a charity of your choice would be greatly appreciated by the family. Cremation has taken place. A private service for family and Betty's friends. In Memoriam Funeral Services has been given the honour to serve the Bardeau family.

