GRASS, BETTY (nee WEDGE) Passed away suddenly on May 9, 2020. She was predeceased by husband Harry (2015) after being married for 70 remarkable years. Harry, the bomber pilot returned from serving in WWII and married the prettiest girl in Regina. Harry's distinguished career trajectory with C-I-L took the family to Alberta and Ontario several times, as well as almost a decade in Montreal, fostering many cherished friendships along the way. Betty and Harry eventually retired in Markham where Betty became a passionate Blue Jays fan and a dedicated volunteer at Mackenzie Health Hospital for 30 years. Betty was also predeceased by son Harry Jr. (2016). To her daughter, Joan, she remained both a devoted mother and lifelong companion. Betty was a proud grandmother to Roberta and James and great- grandmother of Cameron and Ava. She will be deeply missed.



