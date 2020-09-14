GRIEVE, BETTY With a heavy heart, we announce the passing of our mother Betty Grieve, on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at the age of 92. Beloved wife of the late Russ Grieve, loving mother of Gordon (Virginia), Steve (Georgette), and Ken (Sharen), cherished grandmother of David, Shane, Kelsey, Rachel and Michael. Forever friend of the late Eleanor Henry, and Bruce and Hilda Grieve. Betty attended Riverdale Collegiate at the age of 16, then she met the love of her life Russ at Kew Gardens Park, and spent the next 61 years with love and happiness together. At the age of 19, she entered into the nursing program at Toronto East General Hospital and provided dedicated care for 40 years at East General Hospital. Betty was an avid golfer and took many trips down to Florida, she also enjoyed knitting and taking care of her family. A gathering will take place in the Chapel at MOUNT PLEASANT FUNERAL CENTRE, (375 Mount Pleasant Rd., Toronto 416-458-5572) on Thursday, September 17, 2020 from 10 a.m. until time of service at 11 a,m. Interment to follow at Mount Pleasant Cemetery. Please contact Ken Grieve if you wish to attend, so that arrangements may be made in light of COVID-19 requirements.