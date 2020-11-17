1/1
Betty Helen MacGREGOR
MacGREGOR, Betty Helen (nee CORBOULD) The eldest daughter of Alma H. (Gee) and Charles Edward Bernard Corbould, born June 16, 1921, in Kamloops, BC, died suddenly at St. Joseph's Hospital, Toronto on Monday evening, November 9, 2020. Predeceased by husbands, James E. (Jim) Morrison (1945-1973) and Colin C. MacGregor (1983-2002), sister Norah Klett (Inky) and stepson Dr. David C. MacGregor. Survived by sisters Joan Sanderson and Margie Francis (Cy) both of Coquitlam, BC, Pat Hasselfelt (Gordon) of Barrie, ON, brother Brian Corbould (Barbara) of Port Coquitlam, BC and stepdaughter Nancy E. MacGregor of Naples, FL, granddaughter Dr. Jennifer MacGregor Schafer (husband Josh; great-grandchildren Campbell, Morgan, Liam) of London, UK and grandson Bruce C. MacGregor (Milwaukee, WI). Betty is also the most remarkable aunt for 20 Corbould nephews and nieces from BC to NB. Betty earned a B.A (UBC 1942) and a teaching certificate (University of Toronto). She worked at Alcan (Montreal) and U of T before becoming a favourite teacher of commercial subjects at Royal York Collegiate (1961-1976) and Richview Collegiate (1978-1984) of Toronto as well as at Kenyatta College, University of Nairobi in Kenya (1976-1978). Longtime member of St. George's Golf Club, Islington United Church, University Women's Club - Etobicoke and volunteer for Meals on Wheels and SCAW. A world traveller to over 170 countries/7 continents. Always prim, proper, energetic and fun-loving, Betty was known by students, then family, as the "Road Runner". Special thanks to the Emergency Room staff at St. Joseph's and to her longtime helpers, Gloria Nichol and Gael Hepworth. Funeral at Islington United Church, Saturday, December 5th, at 1:00 p.m. EST. Due to COVID-19, attendance by invitation only, but at www.islingtonunited.org by web. A celebration of life is planned for mid-June. No flowers, please. If you wish, donations to your choice of charity.

Published in Toronto Star on Nov. 17, 2020.
