HIRST, BETTY (nee DUTTON) Age 97, of Toronto, Ontario, died peacefully on Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at Wellesley Central Place in Toronto. Betty was born March 20, 1923, in Fort William, Ontario. She is survived by her son, Larry and daughters Barbara, Susan and Allison. She will be missed by her grandchildren - Celia and Sarah Mulderrig, Eric and Paul Jackson and Chris and Preston Hirst - and great-grandchildren Brielle and Levi Jackson and Kieran and Sienna Borst. Betty was predeceased by her husband Alan. The family would like to extend heartfelt thanks to the staff and volunteers at Wellesley Central Place for taking such good care of Betty in the last years of her life. Your dedication and kindness are truly appreciated. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. The family asks that any donations go to the Alzheimer Society of Canada. Online condolences may be left at www.rosar-morrison.com
Published in Toronto Star on May 30, 2020.