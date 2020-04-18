DICK, BETTY ISABELLE 1921 - 2020 Graduate of the Hospital for Sick Children (1943). Employee of Bell Canada and Royal Bank of Canada. Member of Eglinton St. George's United Church. Beloved daughter of Archibald and Libbie Dick (McNaughton). Dear sister and sister-in-law of the late Archibald Rendall Dick (Rendall) and Helen Jefferson Dick. Caring aunt of Elizabeth (Jay Wells) and Ian Dick (Janette Baumen). Proud great-aunt of Christina Jopling (Scott), Lisa Jones (Simon), Evan Dick, and great-great-aunt to their children Bryson, Charlotte (Jopling), Tristan, Lachlan (Jones). After a long life, passed away peacefully at Christie Gardens. Betty's family would like to thank the staff at Christie Gardens for the loving and compassionate care they provided Betty over the past few years. As an expression of sympathy, donations may be made to the Hospital for Sick Children. Private family memorial at a later date.

Published in Toronto Star on Apr. 18, 2020.