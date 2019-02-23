Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Betty Jane CAMPBELL. View Sign

CAMPBELL, Betty Jane (nee SUTHERLAND) It is with great sadness we announce the peaceful passing of our loving, wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother at the Chartwell Wenleigh Long Term Care, Orchard Heights, on February 16, 2019 in her 91st year. Loving wife of Harry (68 years), daughters Carol Miller (David 2013), Catherine Johnstone and Connie Ford (John). Grandchildren Jennifer, Melanie, Jeffrey, Matthew, Stephanie, Kyle, Colleen, Cheryl and John (2005) and great-grandchildren Brady, Clara, Jolene, Harper, Ava, Nolan, Flynn, Charlie, Sienna and Ireland. Survived by sisters Sylvia and Shirley of Brantford. Predeceased by her parents Thomas and Alma (Mitchener), sister Irene and brothers Wilfred and John. Betty had an eight-year struggle with Parkinson Lewy body dementia which she endured with great strength and determination. Betty was born in Brantford July 7, 1928 and received elementary schooling there. In 1939, her father joined the Canadian Armed Forces and the family moved to Scotland, Ontario to be near her grandparents and her uncle. During the years in Scotland, she graduated from Scotland High School with honours. After the Second World War, the family moved back to Brantford and Betty was employed at the S.S. Kresge department store as a sales clerk and later moved to the office as an accountant. Betty and Harry were married in 1950 and had three darling daughters. Betty was a stay-at-home mother to care for her family. In 1956, the family moved to Toronto and Betty became very involved at Rexdale United Church. Betty and the other church women prepared food for Meals on Wheels and prepared dinners for the church Men's Club. She also became a Girl Guide leader and had many fond memories of Camp Ma Kee War. During the summer months the family spent many fun-filled weeks at the cottage in Foot's Bay, Lake Joseph. In 1967 the family took a road trip to Expo 67 in Montreal and then drove on to the Maritime coast. Family road trips continued and in 1968 the family drove to the west coast. In 1969 the family travelled to the Grand Canyon. After moving to Mississauga, Betty became involved at Erindale United Church, joining the Bridge Club. She was an excellent Bridge player and played in three different groups. At Erindale United, she joined ushering teams and organized and served communion. She was active in the United Church Woman's group and received her U.C.W. Life Time Award. After the girls were in high school, Betty worked at the Vivian Howard Gift Store, later becoming the manager, which she thoroughly enjoyed. When Harry retired, they travelled to Britain, Europe, walked the Great Wall of China, car trips around North America and spent several winters at Fort Myers, Florida. They also enjoyed several cruises to the Caribbean, Panama Canal, Hawaii and Alaska on the Princess Cruise Lines. We would like to thank the wonderful staff at Chartwell Wenleigh and in particular the staff in Orchard Heights who provided Betty with compassionate, loving care. They became a part of our family during the five years that Betty was a resident. Special thanks to Dr. Ostro, Andrea Oates and Dr. Gacomelli who cared for Betty during her time as a resident. Friends may call at the Turner & Porter "Neweduk-Erin Mills" Chapel, 1981 Dundas St. W., Mississauga (just east of Erin Mills Pkwy.) on Friday, March 1, 2019 from 1-4 p.m. A Funeral Service will be held at Erindale United Church (1444 Dundas Cres., Mississauga) on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at 11 a.m. A reception will follow in the Gardner Hall. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to the Parkinson Society of Canada. Online condolences may be made through



CAMPBELL, Betty Jane (nee SUTHERLAND) It is with great sadness we announce the peaceful passing of our loving, wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother at the Chartwell Wenleigh Long Term Care, Orchard Heights, on February 16, 2019 in her 91st year. Loving wife of Harry (68 years), daughters Carol Miller (David 2013), Catherine Johnstone and Connie Ford (John). Grandchildren Jennifer, Melanie, Jeffrey, Matthew, Stephanie, Kyle, Colleen, Cheryl and John (2005) and great-grandchildren Brady, Clara, Jolene, Harper, Ava, Nolan, Flynn, Charlie, Sienna and Ireland. Survived by sisters Sylvia and Shirley of Brantford. Predeceased by her parents Thomas and Alma (Mitchener), sister Irene and brothers Wilfred and John. Betty had an eight-year struggle with Parkinson Lewy body dementia which she endured with great strength and determination. Betty was born in Brantford July 7, 1928 and received elementary schooling there. In 1939, her father joined the Canadian Armed Forces and the family moved to Scotland, Ontario to be near her grandparents and her uncle. During the years in Scotland, she graduated from Scotland High School with honours. After the Second World War, the family moved back to Brantford and Betty was employed at the S.S. Kresge department store as a sales clerk and later moved to the office as an accountant. Betty and Harry were married in 1950 and had three darling daughters. Betty was a stay-at-home mother to care for her family. In 1956, the family moved to Toronto and Betty became very involved at Rexdale United Church. Betty and the other church women prepared food for Meals on Wheels and prepared dinners for the church Men's Club. She also became a Girl Guide leader and had many fond memories of Camp Ma Kee War. During the summer months the family spent many fun-filled weeks at the cottage in Foot's Bay, Lake Joseph. In 1967 the family took a road trip to Expo 67 in Montreal and then drove on to the Maritime coast. Family road trips continued and in 1968 the family drove to the west coast. In 1969 the family travelled to the Grand Canyon. After moving to Mississauga, Betty became involved at Erindale United Church, joining the Bridge Club. She was an excellent Bridge player and played in three different groups. At Erindale United, she joined ushering teams and organized and served communion. She was active in the United Church Woman's group and received her U.C.W. Life Time Award. After the girls were in high school, Betty worked at the Vivian Howard Gift Store, later becoming the manager, which she thoroughly enjoyed. When Harry retired, they travelled to Britain, Europe, walked the Great Wall of China, car trips around North America and spent several winters at Fort Myers, Florida. They also enjoyed several cruises to the Caribbean, Panama Canal, Hawaii and Alaska on the Princess Cruise Lines. We would like to thank the wonderful staff at Chartwell Wenleigh and in particular the staff in Orchard Heights who provided Betty with compassionate, loving care. They became a part of our family during the five years that Betty was a resident. Special thanks to Dr. Ostro, Andrea Oates and Dr. Gacomelli who cared for Betty during her time as a resident. Friends may call at the Turner & Porter "Neweduk-Erin Mills" Chapel, 1981 Dundas St. W., Mississauga (just east of Erin Mills Pkwy.) on Friday, March 1, 2019 from 1-4 p.m. A Funeral Service will be held at Erindale United Church (1444 Dundas Cres., Mississauga) on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at 11 a.m. A reception will follow in the Gardner Hall. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to the Parkinson Society of Canada. Online condolences may be made through www.turnerporter.ca Funeral Home Turner & Porter Neweduk-Erin Mills Chapel

1981 Dundas Street W

Mississauga , ON L5K 1R2

(905) 828-8000 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 23, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close