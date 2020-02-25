Home

McDOWALL, BETTY JANE Passed away on February 22, 2020 in her 89th year. Loving mother to Nadine Donaldson (Dale) and Sandra McDowall. Cherished grandmother to Kimberly Jane Brown (William), Scott Alexander Strachan and Myla Beaumaster (Christopher). Devoted great-grandmother to Addelynn Jane Brown, Weston Bennett Brown, Benson Ryan Beaumaster and Cohen Dale Beaumaster. Arrangements entrusted to OSHAWA FUNERAL HOME, 847 King Street West, (905-721-1234). Cremation has taken place. Online condolences may be made at oshawafuneralhome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 25, 2020
