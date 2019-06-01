EVANS, Betty-Jean (nee STEPHENSON) Passed away peacefully at Burton Manor, Brampton, on May 28, 2019 in her 89th year. Beloved wife of the late Gwilym Evans (1928 - 1994). Loving mother of Mark and his wife Pat. Devoted Grannie to Siân (Chris), Bryn (Monika), Dylan (Natalie) and Morgan and proud Great-Grannie to Olivia, Stella, Bianka and Reese. Sister of Carol Stephenson of Oakville. Predeceased by parents Harry and Elizabeth Stephenson and sisters Margaret, Mary and Agnes. Betty-Jean worked with B.H. Bull and Son Jersey Breeders (1947 - 1966) and the Department of Pathology, Peel Memorial Hospital (1966 - 1988) in Brampton. An artist, traveller, admirer of operatic voices (Welsh tenors in particular) and enthusiastic supporter of four generations of Excelsior lacrosse, she will be remembered as a faithful and caring friend, daughter, sister, wife, mother, grannie and great-grannie who provided lots of love, patience, grace, kindness and understanding. A heartfelt thanks to the nurses and support staff in the 'Sunny Orchard' quadrant at Burton Manor for their skilled and sensitive care and kindness. Family and friends will be received at The Ward Funeral Home, 52 Main Street South, Brampton, on Wednesday, June 5th from 5:00 - 8:00 p.m. A celebration of life service will take place Thursday, June 6th, beginning at 11:00 a.m. at the Ward Funeral Home Chapel, with a reception following at Sanderson Hall, St. Paul's United Church, 30 Main Street South. In memory of Betty-Jean, remembrances to a charity of your choice would be appreciated.

