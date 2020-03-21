Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Betty FLOWER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty Jean FLOWER

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Betty Jean FLOWER Obituary
FLOWER, Betty Jean It is with sadness that we inform you of the death of Betty Flower. Betty passed away peacefully on Friday morning, March 13, 2020, at Fountain View Care Community, Toronto, in her 96th year. Betty was the daughter of the late James Clarence and Delila Flower, and predeceased by her brother Lorne. She will be greatly missed by her nieces, Melissa, Katie, Patti and nephew John. Also by her great-nieces Abbey, Sara, Jen and their families, Alena, Catlin, Loren and great-nephew Connor. Betty was also a great-great-aunt to Eli. A private family burial service has taken place. A memorial service will be held later in the spring. The family wishes to thank the staff at Fountain View for their compassionate care of Betty and a special thank you to Rosy Arias, her longtime PSW and friend.
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Betty's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -