FLOWER, Betty Jean It is with sadness that we inform you of the death of Betty Flower. Betty passed away peacefully on Friday morning, March 13, 2020, at Fountain View Care Community, Toronto, in her 96th year. Betty was the daughter of the late James Clarence and Delila Flower, and predeceased by her brother Lorne. She will be greatly missed by her nieces, Melissa, Katie, Patti and nephew John. Also by her great-nieces Abbey, Sara, Jen and their families, Alena, Catlin, Loren and great-nephew Connor. Betty was also a great-great-aunt to Eli. A private family burial service has taken place. A memorial service will be held later in the spring. The family wishes to thank the staff at Fountain View for their compassionate care of Betty and a special thank you to Rosy Arias, her longtime PSW and friend.
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 21, 2020