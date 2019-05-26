SHEWFELT, BETTY JOYCE "BJ" BJ passed away on Wednesday, May 15, 2019, in Whitby, at the age of 94 years. Beloved wife of the late Wib (2017). Loving mother of Karen Curtis (Robert), Bonnie Randell (Tom Vendrasco) and Barry Shewfelt (Corinne MacFarlane). Cherished Nana of Scott, Neil, Todd (Michelle), Sarah (Christopher), Trevor and Bradley and great-grandmother of Cameron, Kyla, Carter, Cary, Denise, Charlotte and Noah. BJ was born in Toronto on October 3, 1924 and was predeceased by her parents, John and Margaret Swain and by her sister Ina Henson (Duke). She was a natural athlete who excelled at bowling, lawn bowling and golf. As a teen, BJ swam with the Lakeshore Swimming Club and Gus Ryder. She will be fondly remembered for her wit and bright smile. The family wishes to thank Fairview Lodge, Whitby, for the outstanding care she received there. A Celebration of Life will be held at GILCHRIST CHAPEL – McIntyre & Wilkie Funeral Home, One Delhi Street, Guelph, on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. with visiting from 2 – 3 p.m. A reception will follow the service at the funeral home. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to any of the places that BJ spent her time volunteering with, Hospital Auxiliaries, CNIB or the . We invite you to leave your memories and donations online at: www.gilchristchapel.com and they will be forwarded to the family.
Published in the Toronto Star on May 26, 2019