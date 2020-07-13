STEWART, BETTY JUNE (nee FRASER) It is with great sadness that the Stewart family announces the passing of their mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, Betty June Stewart (nee Fraser), at Malton Village Long Term Care, Mississauga, on Saturday, July 11, 2020, in her 91st year. Betty June was the beloved wife of the late R.J. Stewart for over 62 years. Loving mother of Nancy Stewart and John Milligan, Palgrave; Scott Stewart and Holly McGaffin, Campbellville; Heather and Larry Laidlaw, Norval; Brian and Kristen Stewart, Mission Viego, California; Linda and Kevin McKee, Kincardine. Betty June leaves behind 16 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. Born in Huttonville, Ontario, she was the eldest of four children of the late J.M. and Bessie Fraser of Spring Farms. Survived by her sister, Mary and Joe (deceased) Leach, Kingsville; and her brothers, Jim (deceased) and Donna Fraser, Markdale; and Jack Fraser and Sue Ferri, Flesherton. B.J., as she was called, graduated in 1953 from Macdonald Institute, now the University of Guelph. She was a Grand Champion of the Home Economics Division in her senior year. Her yearbook quote was "Good things come in small packages". She and her husband R.J. developed the International Holsteins show herd that took top honours on the show circuit throughout Canada and the United States. She travelled the world with R.J. promoting Canadian Holsteins. She will be forever remembered for her fabulous pastry in pies and butter tarts, as well as her Christmas fruit cakes. The family are very thankful to the staff of Malton Village for the care they provided the last 5 years, particularly during these past 4 months. She celebrated her 90th birthday, a milestone for her family, last month with a window visitation. The isolation from family and loneliness due to COVID-19 regulations were a high price for her to pay at the end of her life. Due to the global pandemic, a private family funeral service will be held at the Egan Funeral Home, 203 Queen Street S. (Hwy. 50), Bolton (905-857-2213) on Saturday, July 18th at 2 o'clock. The family invites extended family and friends to watch the service on Saturday at 2 o'clock through live streaming at www.music21.ca/live
. Private family interment at Morningside Cemetery in Palgrave. Masks are mandatory when attending the funeral service and at the cemetery. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations to the charity of your choice would be appreciated. Condolences for the family may be offered at www.EganFuneralHome.com