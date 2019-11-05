SMITH, BETTY LORRAINE (nee WATTS) On Friday, November 1, 2019 at Victoria Hospital, London. Betty, in her 89th year, wife of the late Warner George Smith. Loving mother of Laura (John), Yvonne (Dave), Janet and David (Maribel). Loved grandmother of Robert, Janine, Andrea, Michael, Jake, Nicole, Johnny, Joey, Teresa, and Melissa. Great-grandmother of 6 great-grandchildren. Dear sister of Dorothy and Vera. Predeceased by her brothers Carl and William. Family and friends will be received at the Jones Funeral Home, 11582 Trafalgar Road, Georgetown, 905-877-3631, on Saturday, November 9, 2019 from 9:30 a.m. until time of service in the chapel at 10:30 a.m. Reception to follow in the Trafalgar Room. Special thanks to the medical teams at Hanover District Hospital and Victoria Hospital, London. In memory contributions to the War Amps or the Salvation Army would be appreciated. To send expressions of sympathy, visit www.jonesfuneralhome.co
Published in the Toronto Star on Nov. 5, 2019