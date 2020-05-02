Betty Lou EDGAR
EDGAR, Betty Lou (nee ANDREWS) She took in all the wonders of life, wrapped them in a colorful package and gave it to us. We'll miss you! J/Y/M In the early morning of April 22, 2020, Betty Lou Edgar peacefully passed away, leaving a huge hole in the hearts of her family and friends. An amazing mother to son Jeffrey and wife to Russell, a husband she loved for 50 years. Betty Lou leaves a legacy of love and kindness that was enjoyed by many over the 75 years of her life. She was a tender and caring grandmother to Melodie. Adoring mother-in-lw to Yvette. Devout sister to Sandra and her two brothers Graden and Barry. "There are no good-byes for us. Wherever you are, you will always be in my heart." - Gandhi

Published in Toronto Star on May 2, 2020.
