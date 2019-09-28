SPENCE, BETTY LOUISE October 9, 1930 – September 18, 2019 Passed away serenely on September 18, 2019. She is survived by her children Wendy (Don), Bruce and David (Ami), her grandchildren Mark (Kristina), Lesley (Matt), Jeffrey (Stephanie) and Jon (Kristy) and her great-grandchildren Levi, Cooper, Ziggy, Liliana and Brooke. She was predeceased by her husband, Keith, her parents Ernest and Eliza and her siblings June and David. She was a devoted community member as a volunteer at North York General Hospital, the Daffodil Campaign, as a Rotary Ann with the Willowdale Rotary Club and as a member of Thornhill Presbyterian Church. Visitation will be held on Monday, September 30, 2019 from 10–11 a.m. at Thornhill Presbyterian Church, 271 Centre Street, Thornhill, with Funeral Service beginning at 11 a.m. A private interment service will follow at Highland Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, the family asks you to consider a donation in Betty's memory to the ALS Society, the Lung Association, or the .

