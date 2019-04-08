Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for BETTY LUCY MAY GIBSON. View Sign

GIBSON, BETTY LUCY MAY November 15, 1927 - April 5, 2019 After living a long and fulfilling life, on her own terms, Betty Lucy May Gibson passed away after a short illness on Friday morning at 91. A proud English beauty, she came to Canada as a war bride, the first child of Herbert and Doris Eggleton of Lyndhurst, Hampshire, England. Smiles and laughter followed Betty wherever she went; with her sharp wit and ready sense of humour, she lived life large, and never looked back. Her marriage to her Andy Gibson and their shared love for each other and of life, adventure and travel were the happiest days of her life. Betty worked at Crown Cork & Seal for many years as an executive secretary, and loved reading, knitting, petit point and owned her own business, The Yarn Tree in Streetsville.



Predeceased by her siblings, Audrey and Michael; her first love Alexander Prokopetz, her beloved Andrew (Andy) Gibson and later life partner Ian Brodrick, Betty leaves behind her daughters, Pauline, Lisa and son Daryn; her granddaughters Sacha and Selena; nieces Leanda and Sara, nephews Clarke and Craig, and great nieces and nephews.



The family would like to express their sincere thanks to the staff at Credit Valley Hospital especially the Comfort Care Ward (Sarah and Cherish) and all there who helped make our Mother's last days peaceful.



For those who wish, donations may be made to the Alzheimer Society.



A celebration of her special Life for family and friends will be held at a future date.



