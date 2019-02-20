Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for BETTY MARIE McMILLAN. View Sign

McMILLAN, BETTY MARIE (nee ASHBOURNE) Age 95, passed away peacefully at Spruce Lodge in Stratford on February 16, 2019. Born in Toronto, daughter of the late Ernest and Beatrice (nee Weston) Ashbourne. Beloved wife of the late Eric C. McMillan who predeceased her November 26, 2016. Loving mother of Eric G. McMillan (Wendy), Suzanne Kelly (Chris), Beatrice McMillan and Judi Gilbert (John). Dear sister of Richard Ashbourne (Mabel), Paul Ashbourne and sister-in-law of Winnie Ashbourne. Predeceased by brothers Lloyd and George Ashbourne (Nina), sister Grace Maxwell, granddaughter Suzanne McIlroy (Sean) and nephew Randy Ashbourne. Lovingly remembered by many nieces, nephews, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. As President of her sorority, "Tri Delta," Betty first met Eric at a Tea Dance she organized at the University of Toronto. They married and moved to Stratford where they raised their four children. Betty served as President of the United Church Women, ran Sunday School Programs, trained for Canada Census, Welcome Wagon and belonged to Kiwins. She served one term on Board of Education, multiple terms as Alderman and was best known for her time as Stratford's first female Mayor in the 1970's. A Celebration of Betty's Life will be held Monday, April 22nd, at 1:30 p.m. at the W.G. Young Funeral Home, 430 Huron Street, Stratford.

430 Huron Street

Stratford , ON N5A 5T7

