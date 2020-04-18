ROBINSON, BETTY MARIE (nee AMES) 1927 - 2020 Betty, loving wife of the late Bob Robinson, passed away peacefully on April 8, 2020. Beloved mother of Louise Gough (Doug), Brian (Gail Jebson) and Peter (Wendy). Loving Gramma of Steven (Melissa) and Andrew (Vicki) Gough, Jesse (Tessa) and Bobby (Ellen Cameron) Robinson and Chris (Willow Hopkins), Megan (Chris Mares) and Lisa (Peter Lavictoire) Robinson. Proud and adoring Great-Gramma of Logan, Hilary, Annabelle, Ryleigh, Jessica, Sequoia, Cedar, Juniper, James, Phil and Sophia. Betty was a devoted member and former President of the Ajax Pickering Hospital Auxiliary. In lieu of flowers, donations to The Ajax Pickering Hospital Foundation would be appreciated by the family. Heartfelt thanks to the staff of Extendicare Rouge Valley, in particular Morningside House, for their excellent care, kindness and compassion. You truly made a difference in Betty's last years. A private family funeral has taken place. A Celebration of Betty's Life will be held when possible. May the road rise to meet you May the wind be always at your back May the sun shine warm upon your face May the rains fall soft upon your fields And until we meet again May God hold you in the palm of His hand

Published in Toronto Star on Apr. 18, 2020.