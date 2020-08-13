DONOFRIO, BETTY MARY Betty Donofrio died peacefully at North Bay General Hospital, on Tuesday, August 11, 2020. She was 98 years old. Betty (Sim) was predeceased by her husband Frederick Anthony Donofrio (1924-2009). She was the cherished mother of Fred M. Donofrio (Lee-Ann) of Lakefield and Ronald Donofrio (Jennifer Hall) of Port Loring; and the proud grandmother of Tyler and Kristi. Betty was the dear sister of Elizabeth Kivell and Elma Brett; and was predeceased by siblings Bob, Jim, Ted and Bill Sim, Gladys Keeler, Helen Cochrane and Flora Marshall. Cremation has taken place. Interment of Ashes will take place at Holy Cross Cemetery, Thornhill, at a later date. If desired, memorial donations to the Kidney Foundation of Canada or Canadian Cancer Society
are suggested. For assistance in making a donation, to leave a message of support for the family, or for more information, please go to www.paulfuneralhome.ca
or call PAUL FUNERAL HOME, Powassan at 705-724-2024.