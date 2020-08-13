1/1
BETTY MARY DONOFRIO
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share BETTY's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
DONOFRIO, BETTY MARY Betty Donofrio died peacefully at North Bay General Hospital, on Tuesday, August 11, 2020. She was 98 years old. Betty (Sim) was predeceased by her husband Frederick Anthony Donofrio (1924-2009). She was the cherished mother of Fred M. Donofrio (Lee-Ann) of Lakefield and Ronald Donofrio (Jennifer Hall) of Port Loring; and the proud grandmother of Tyler and Kristi. Betty was the dear sister of Elizabeth Kivell and Elma Brett; and was predeceased by siblings Bob, Jim, Ted and Bill Sim, Gladys Keeler, Helen Cochrane and Flora Marshall. Cremation has taken place. Interment of Ashes will take place at Holy Cross Cemetery, Thornhill, at a later date. If desired, memorial donations to the Kidney Foundation of Canada or Canadian Cancer Society are suggested. For assistance in making a donation, to leave a message of support for the family, or for more information, please go to www.paulfuneralhome.ca or call PAUL FUNERAL HOME, Powassan at 705-724-2024.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on Aug. 13, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved