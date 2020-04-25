HATANAKA, BETTY MIYEKO (nee HAYAKAWA) With heavy hearts, Betty's family are sad to announce her passing on Sunday, April 19, 2020. Betty passed peacefully at the age of 94. Predeceased by her husbands, Mickey Hatanaka and Ted Aida, her beloved sister, Sumiye Matsuyama and her brother, Harry Hayakawa. She was the much loved mother of Lynda Silk and Sandra, and deeply beloved grandmother of Robert, Elizabeth and her partner, Jayde. Betty was born in Tofino, BC, moved to Vancouver with her family and eventually moved to Toronto. She lived and raised her family in Scarborough with her husband Mickey, and worked at the Independent Order of Foresters insurance company as a Supervisor. After her retirement, she and her second husband, Ted Aida, lived at the Momiji residence where they spent many happy years together. Betty was a wonderful, caring and loving person with a generous and warm heart. Many people will remember her lovely smile and her many thoughtful gestures. She was incredibly good at math and able to add numbers faster than if she used a calculator. She enjoyed travelling, Japanese odori dancing, quilting, crocheting, Japanese Bunka and sewing many beautiful clothes for her daughters and grandchildren. A private family service has taken place at McDougall & Brown Funeral Home in Scarborough. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be made at www. mcdbrownscarb.ca. If desired, memorial donations may be made to the Momiji Health Care Society. https://momiji.on.ca/en/home/
Published in Toronto Star on Apr. 25, 2020.