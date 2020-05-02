NOBLE, BETTY Peacefully passed away at Bradford Valley Care Community on Thursday, April 30, 2020. Betty Noble (nee Spence) of Bradford at 94 years of age. Beloved wife of the late Keith Noble. Loving mother of Douglas (Hutoxi) Noble, Ronald (Rhonda) Noble and Barbara (Barry) Carnegie. Proud Nana of the Shireen Noble, Sandra Noble; late Michael Noble and Megan Noble. Betty will also be fondly remembered by the Carnegie boys Chris, Scott, Jeremy and their families. Special thanks to the staff at Bradford Valley for their compassionate care of Betty. A private family graveside service was held at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery, Bradford. A celebration of Betty's life will be held at a later date. In Betty's memory, donations may be made to Bradford Valley Care Community (Quality of Work Life for Staff Appreciation) or to the Bradford United Church. Online condolences may be made at www.skwarchukfuneralhome.com
Published in Toronto Star on May 2, 2020.