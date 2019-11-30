SAVICH, BETTY NONA (nee BLEASDELL) Betty Savich, nee Bleasdell, passed November 18, 2019 in her 93rd year. Predeceased by her husband John and brother Gordon. Loving mother to Frances, Katherine, Michael (Virginia), Henry (Roma) and Nona. Grandmother to 12 and great-grandmother to 3. Because she loved the Christmas season and was one of the nicest people you could meet, she would want you all to have a Happy Holiday. She has been cremated and a memorial service with Celebration of Life will be held in Toronto in the new year. Contact [email protected] if you would like the details. Memorial donations to the charity of your choice and/or pay her kindness forward.
Published in the Toronto Star on Nov. 30, 2019