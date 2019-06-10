PAGE, BETTY Passed away Peacefully at age 90 in St. Patrick's Home on the 6th of June, 2019. Betty was a passionate and creative mother, teacher, artist, musician, shape- note singer, Quaker activist, and lover of the outdoors, especially her cabin on the Black River. She will be much missed by her children Ann, Martha, Mary, Andrew, Peter, and Susan and their families; by her sister Jean Williams and brother Ernest Page and their families; and by many friends. Memorial date to be determined. Contact: [email protected] Condolences/Tributes/Donations Hulse, Playfair & McGarry www.hpmcgarry.ca 613-233-1143
Published in the Toronto Star on June 10, 2019