POOLE, BETTY (nee TRUSSLER) September 2, 1927 – February 29, 2020 Passed away peacefully at home in Dundas, Ontario, on February 29, 2020, in her 93rd year, after a short illness. Betty was born in North Bay in 1927. She attended the Ontario College of Art before marrying and raising a family. In addition to being a skilled artist, she was also a keen curler and lawn bowler, well into her 70s, an avid world traveller with her second husband Chuck. She was a longtime volunteer for the Alzheimers Society of Canada in Toronto, for which she was awarded the Queen's Golden Jubilee Award for her community service. Betty was predeceased by loving husbands, Ross Dickey (1974) and Charles (Chuck) Poole (1999). Predeceased by son Jonathan (Poole), she is survived by 6 children, Bruce, Neil, Blair, Janice (Crawford), Deborah (Mitchell) and Lynda (O'Donnell), 15 grandchildren, and 5 great-grandchildren. At her request, there will be no funeral service. Donations to the Alzheimers Society of Canada would be appreciated.
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 7, 2020