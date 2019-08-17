SAUNDERS, BETTY (BESSIE) (nee MITCHELL) On Saturday, August 10, 2019, Betty (Bessie) Saunders passed away peacefully at the age of 86, in the Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital, in Oakville, Ontario. She was born on January 1, 1933, in Trois Riviere, Quebec to Alfred and Bessie (Wilson) Mitchell. She was the third, of four, very close siblings and worked as an administrator in the pharmaceutical industry. On April 21, 1956, she wed her love, David Saunders and moved to Pointe Claire, Quebec. Together, they had a daughter, Andrea. In recent years, Betty and Dave spent their winters in Fort Myers, Florida where they met and made lifelong friendships. She is survived by her husband of 62 years; her daughter, her brother (Robert Mitchell) and her two grandchildren (Morgan and Ian Patterson). She will be remembered with love.

