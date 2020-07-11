1/1
BETTY SMITH
SMITH, BETTY Peacefully, surrounded by loving family, on Saturday, July 4, 2020, at Afton Park Place, Betty passed away, three days shy of her 91st birthday. Beloved wife of Vincent "Connie" for 71 years. Loving mother of Lisa Coulombe (Lou), Michael (Yvonne), Kerry (Agnes), Cathy (Brenda), Bryan, Susan, Patrick (Judy), Lori Sumi (Steve), and Christine (Sam) Castrillo (Nick). Devoted grandmother of Matthew (Joanne), Todd (Alexis Kaelyn), Adrienne (Jay), Ryan (Shannon), Samantha (Michael), Liam (Katie), Jennifer (Ryan), Shannon, Taylor (Ashley), Joshua (Kaitlyn), Hilary, Keegan (James), Hunter (Kyla), Sawyer and Shane. Adoring great-grandmother of Reilly, Kaylee, Colten, Avery, Rachel, Lauren, Lenin, Isla, Lyla, William, Wyatt, Charlie Joy, Dax, Indie, Zoey Bea, Miller and Rhys. Daughter of Gertrude Sharples and George Jones, younger sister of Hilda Payne. She will be missed by her many Smith nephews and nieces, and nephew, Clifford Pierce and niece, Lois Laur. Betty's love of all her family was unconditional. Betty was born in Winnipeg, after her father's passing, she and her mother moved to Toronto. As a young woman, she worked at Bell Canada, she met Connie and together they raised a family of nine children, she later returned to work at Canada Post. They retired to Sarnia. She enjoyed family, music, dancing, reading and a good political debate. The family expresses its deepest appreciation to the staff of Afton Park Place for their compassionate care and support of our mom in her final years. Special thanks to Carolyn, Hallie, Dr. W. O'Mahony, and the wonderful people of Maddison wing. To the world you were one, to us you were the world. Cremation has taken place. A private family service will be held with interment in Lakeview Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to SMITH FUNERAL HOME, 1576 London Line, Sarnia. Memories and condolences may be sent online at www.smithfuneralhome.ca

Published in Toronto Star on Jul. 11, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Smith Funeral Home & Family Centre
1576 London Line
Sarnia, ON N7T 7H2
519.542.5541
