STURLEY, BETTY Peacefully at her home on Thursday, August 22, 2019 at the age of 97. Beloved wife of Joe Baggio, and the late Edward Sturley (1973). Loving mother of Bruce and his wife Diane. Cherished "little nan" to Brett and Curtis. Betty will be fondly remembered by her family and friends. Betty's family would like to thank her care workers April and Cecile for their care and compassion. At Betty's request, no visitation or service will be held. A private family interment has taken place at Riverside Cemetery. Please visit our Book of Memories at www.wardfuneralhome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Aug. 25, 2019