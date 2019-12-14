HATANAKA, BETTY TOMOKO Died peacefully on December 4, 2019 at 87 years of age. Devoted wife to husband and best friend, Harley. Loving mother of Debbie (Mike), Gary (April) and Julie. Beloved grandmother of Lauryn, Alison, Katie and Daniel. Sister of the late Sue Nagata and Bill Mori. Survived by sister Michi Koyama (Fred) and brother Mas Mori. Betty will always be remembered for her fun-loving, kind and generous personality that still managed to shine through during her last few difficult years. A gathering to honour her life will be held at the Highland Funeral Home, 3280 Sheppard East, December 20th from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers and koden, donations can be made to The Alzheimer Society or Shepherd Village Seniors' Centre. Online condolences can be posted at: highlandfuneralhome.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Dec. 14, 2019