WATSON, BETTY March 14, 1931 – April 27, 2020 Betty (Elizabeth Louise) Watson of Conway, Ontario, passed away Monday, April 27, 2020. Daughter of the late Grace (Duff) and Lorne Pavelin. Beloved wife of Harry (William Henry) Watson. Betty leaves behind her sons, Bill (William Joseph), Steve (Steven Michael) and Mike (Michael Robert) and daughter Bitzy (Elizabeth Charlene). Grandchildren, Stephen, Robert, Brooke and Mitch and their moms Mary and Dee (Deanna). Great-grandchildren Alexandria and Cheyanne and their mom Nancy. Nieces Karen Ann Sousa and Traci Lynn Johnson (neé Senyk). Heartfelt thanks and admiration for all the wonderful staff at Moira Place in Tweed. Your kindness knows no bounds. A family celebration of Betty's life will be held at a later date. Donations on Betty's behalf may be made to a health care facility of your choice. Arrangements: McConnell Funeral Home, Tweed. Peace. mcconnellfuneralhome.ca
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on May 2, 2020.