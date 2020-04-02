Home

More Obituaries for BETYA PERESLEGINA
BETYA PERESLEGINA

BETYA PERESLEGINA Obituary
PERESLEGINA, BETYA (nee ROITMAN) We are mourning the sudden loss of a wonderful woman, Betya Pereslegina (nee Roitman). She is survived by her son, Oleg, his wife, Allison, and her grandson Nathan, as well as her sister Alla, brother-in-law Michael and niece Ida. She will also be dearly missed by her lifelong friends around the world. She touched so many lives. In lieu of flowers, please send a donation in her name to the Alzheimer Society of Canada.
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 2, 2020
